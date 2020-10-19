Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €92.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.00 ($98.82).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €93.56 ($110.07) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €95.66 ($112.54). The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.76.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

