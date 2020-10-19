B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

BTO opened at C$9.08 on Thursday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.81.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$612.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5288602 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 46,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total transaction of C$440,165.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,586,924 shares in the company, valued at C$15,059,908.76. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,578,625. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,632 shares of company stock worth $4,498,333.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

