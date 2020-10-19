Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its price target boosted by Northcoast Research from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AAXN has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -198.47 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $109.74.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,096,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $549,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,684 shares of company stock worth $11,506,209. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 393,252 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 420,954 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

