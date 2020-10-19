Avista (NYSE:AVA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVA. BofA Securities cut shares of Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Avista has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $34.01 on Friday. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,923 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Avista by 27.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,619,000 after acquiring an additional 572,431 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 9,944.0% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 492,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 488,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avista by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,352,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 278,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avista by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avista by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 234,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

