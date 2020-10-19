Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.33. Avinger shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 17,004 shares trading hands.

AVGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Avinger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 284.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615,064 shares during the period. Avinger accounts for 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 4.02% of Avinger worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.