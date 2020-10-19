Avangrid (AGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $55.09 on Monday. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BofA Securities cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

