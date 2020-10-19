Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Down 20.3% in September

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 823,500 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 921,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Barrington Research raised Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Autoweb from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Autoweb will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

