Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Up 29.2% in September

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 20.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 41,029 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 445.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 197,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 186.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

