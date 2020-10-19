Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASPU. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.29.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $254.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.

In other Aspen Group news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $107,127.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

