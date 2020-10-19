ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €350.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €341.29 ($401.51).

