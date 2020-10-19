Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $152.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.77. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.98.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

