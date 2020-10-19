Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arts-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.37.

About Arts-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

