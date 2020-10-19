Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Arts-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.37.
About Arts-Way Manufacturing
