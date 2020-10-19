Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,600 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 816,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.3 days.

Shares of ARESF opened at $6.59 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARESF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States. As of June 30, 2020, Artis' commercial property comprises approximately 23.8 million square feet of leasable area.

