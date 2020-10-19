Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AROW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $27.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $417.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

