Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$25.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZ opened at C$22.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$9.20 and a 52 week high of C$26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 52.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total value of C$257,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,300.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.