Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $21.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

