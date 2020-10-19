Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Shares of Ardea Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.39. Ardea Resources shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 11,500 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, scandium, gold, zinc, silver, and lead deposits. Its principal projects include the Kalgoorlie nickel project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and the Lewis Ponds project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

