ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Update

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,400 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 920,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

