Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Gap Down to $25.83

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.83, but opened at $24.84. Aprea Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 9,788 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 48.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

