Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $84.81.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $156,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,800 in the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,084,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 28.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after acquiring an additional 264,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

