Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Cormark

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APHA. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.22.

Shares of TSE:APHA opened at C$6.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.58. Aphria Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$8.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

