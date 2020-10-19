Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Update

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 997,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $35.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. Anterix has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

ATEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 9,715 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $410,944.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 108,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brian Mcauley sold 3,246 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $140,811.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 332,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,405,890.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,060 shares of company stock worth $2,371,043. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

