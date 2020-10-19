ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of ANSS opened at $349.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.50. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

