ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ANSLY stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. ANSELL LTD/S has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $117.90.

ANSELL LTD/S Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

