Amphenol (APH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.84-0.86 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.84-0.86 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE APH opened at $115.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $116.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $2,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.18.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

