AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the September 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $18.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.60. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Get AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group alerts:

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.