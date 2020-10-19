AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the September 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $18.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.60. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $28.00.
About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
