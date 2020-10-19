American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 102,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AREC opened at $1.72 on Monday. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of American Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AREC shares. Maxim Group downgraded American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction, processing, and distribution of metallurgical carbon to the steel and specialty metals industries. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

