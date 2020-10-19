American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Shares Gap Down to $9.86

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $9.47. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 700 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $149.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.84.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

