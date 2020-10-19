American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 365,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $51,560.31. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,367 shares of company stock worth $2,048,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $30.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $448.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.75. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

