American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Cut to $11.50

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

AXL stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Axle & Manufact. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

