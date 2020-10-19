Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Raised to $50.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,528,000 after buying an additional 267,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 160,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameresco by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $11,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

