Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$47.50

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of AIF opened at C$56.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. Altus Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$33.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.98.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$155.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9208753 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total value of C$273,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,798.09. Also, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$276,965.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$882,435.45. Insiders have sold a total of 22,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,385 over the last quarter.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

