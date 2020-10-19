Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Up 41.5% in September

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $426.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.65). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 858.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

