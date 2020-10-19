Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Short Interest Update

Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,781,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 3,740,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 203.0 days.

Shares of Altice Europe stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. Altice Europe has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLVF. HSBC lowered Altice Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altice Europe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Altice Europe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. The company delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

