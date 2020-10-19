Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 million.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.