Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Bank of America

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.55.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY stock opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.