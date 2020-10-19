Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €200.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

ALV stock opened at €163.70 ($192.59) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €172.81. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

