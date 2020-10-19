Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Gap Up to $2.42

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.60. Alien Metals shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 197,216,335 shares traded.

Separately, First Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alien Metals in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Alien Metals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.28.

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium and silver deposits. Its principal projects include the San Celso project covering an area of 88 hectares located in the mining district of Pánfilo Natera-Ojocaliente; and the Los Campos project comprising 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 500 hectares located in the city of Zacatecas.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.