Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALEC stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. Alector has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alector from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alector by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alector by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.