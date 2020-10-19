Albertsons Companies (ACI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ACI opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

