AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AirNet Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $1.14 on Monday. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.