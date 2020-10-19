AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Update

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AGFS stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGFS shares. ValuEngine cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

