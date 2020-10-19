Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGYS. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Securities upgraded Agilysys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.23. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 61.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 441.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 146.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.