Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Affimed by 165.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Affimed by 12,430.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affimed alerts:

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.32.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Affimed had a negative net margin of 315.16% and a negative return on equity of 133.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.