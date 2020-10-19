Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 239.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Aeroports de Paris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aeroports de Paris has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $95.39 on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $196.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.38.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

