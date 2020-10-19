Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $493.88 million, a PE ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 1.25. Aegion has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aegion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Aegion by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 269,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Aegion by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aegion by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

