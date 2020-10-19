Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) (LON:ADT1) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) (LON:ADT1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of LON ADT1 opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.66. Adriatic Metals PLC has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 157.50 ($2.06).

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

