Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $33.74 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

