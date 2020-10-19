Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Up 26.7% in September

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Francis Lo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $755,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $793,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,042 shares of company stock valued at $28,873,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after buying an additional 1,169,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after acquiring an additional 922,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after acquiring an additional 666,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 562,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $51.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.