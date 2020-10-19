Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

UPS opened at $174.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $177.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

